Kellyanne Conway Gives Trump Advice

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Kellyanne Conway has noted that if former President Donald Trump wants to have any success in his 2024 presidential bid, then he needs to shift his attention to policies, rather than spending it on attacking his criticism.

Donald Trump managed to beat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, despite many polls expecting the opposite to happen. While Trump had managed to win the electoral college, he had not managed to win the popular vote, though.

Still, 2016 was a good year for Trump who without having any political experience managed to become the President of the United States. Having lost the 2020 election though, and especially following the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, there are a lot of things that Trump will need to do differently if he wants to gain support.

This is especially true as Trump is currently facing a number of investigations related not only to the January 6 attack but also to the classified documents that had been retrieved from his Mar-a-Lago home.

More importantly, the opposition that he needs to beat might end up appearing from within his country, as many polls show Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to be the preferred choice in the GOP primary.

DeSantis has so far not announced whether or not he intends on running in the 2024 election.

Conway, who served as a senior counselor during the Trump administration, wrote in a guest essay published by the New York Times, that Trump’s current bid for the White House would be different than the one in 2016, as now his team would not have the same hunger for it, since he is no longer a new candidate.

