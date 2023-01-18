McCarthy Accidentally Sabotages Republicans?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has vowed to release all of the security footage captured during January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. However, many have pointed out that this could be a risky move for the Speaker.

On Thursday, McCarthy told reporters that the thousands of hours of footage captured from the security cameras would be publicly released. This has been something that many Republicans have pushed for as they try to exonerate many lawmakers and civilians from facing any charges over wrongdoing connected to the Capitol attack.

In December, following many live presentations, evidence, and witness testimony, the January 6 committee released an 845-page document in which they wrote their conclusion regarding the attack. In this document, they accused Donald Trump of having been the leader of a “multi-part conspiracy” that sought to overturn the 2020 results and directly resulted in the attack on the Capitol.

McCarthy has said that the public has a right to see exactly what happened that day, which is why he would release the footage. He further added that the public should not only get a view of what happened based on the report that the House Select Committee compiled.

He added that the committee had been politicized, since Nancy Pelosi, the previous speaker had not allowed the minority party, the Republicans in this case, to have a seat in the committee. Instead, Pelosi herself rejected McCarthy’s member suggestions for the committee.

Still, the release of the footage could potentially be damaging as many Republican lawmakers are already facing scrutiny and criticism over the actions on January 6.

