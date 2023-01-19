Jan. 6 Rioter Found Innocent

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – For the first time, a Jan. 6 rioter was found not guilty on the felony obstruction charge. Joshua Black, of Alabama, was injured while trying to breach the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. As part of the court proceedings, shots of his face covered in blood after he had been shot were shown. Allegedly, Black had also recorded a YouTube video of himself with the blood in which he had relayed everything that was happening.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled over the week-long bench trial in which she acquitted Black of the charge of obstructing an official proceeding. Had Black been found guilty he could have faced a maximum sentence of 20 years. However, Jackson stated that Black had a “unique stew in his mind” which made it hard to discern whether he was aware that he was breaking the law at the time of the crime.

In a video recounting the Jan. 6, Capitol riot, Black had said that he had succeeded in his goal and he had “pled the blood of Jesus on the Senate floor.” He finished the video by saying that he believed this was not only his goal but also God’s goal.

According to the judge’s ruling, prosecutors did not manage to show intent, meaning that there was no proof that Black was deliberately trying to disrupt Congress. In fact, it is not even certain whether or not Black was entirely aware of how the congressional proceedings that were meant to take place on that day worked.

