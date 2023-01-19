Trump’s Latest Prank Enrages Democrats

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump, who has already launched his Presidential campaign for 2024, reposted an image of his face on Mount Rushmore next to the faces of the four other former Presidents.

Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, has the images of four former presidents sculpted into the mountain. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt are all part of the gigantic monument.

The edited photo in which Trump appears next to his four predecessors was reposted by Trump on Truth Social with the caption “Sooo beautiful!”

This is not the first time that Trump has hinted that he considers the idea of his face being added on Mount Rushmore a good one. In a 2020 tweet, however, he refuted a CNN report that had claimed that the White House had contacted South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem in order to have Trump’s face sculpted into the mountain.

While Trump had denied that any such communication had taken place he also noted that it would be a “good idea,” especially considering all of his accomplishments during his time in office. He also proceeded to tweet a photo of himself in front of Mount Rushmore which had been taken in July 2020 during an Independence day celebration.

Maureen McGee-Ballinger, who’s the Mount Rushmore National Memorial chief of interpretation and education, has said that a fifth President could not be added to the mountain as none of the other rocks are suitable for carving. She further noted that after Gutzon Borglum, the sculptor of Mount Rushmore died in 1941, his son Lincoln Borglum closed down the project and stated that there was no other rock that was carvable.

