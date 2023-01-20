DeSantis May Profit From Biden’s Failure

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Following the report that made the case of President Biden potentially mishandling classified documents, there is potentially one person who could benefit from this ordeal.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), might be the only one in a position to benefit from the new investigation if he ends up running for president.

While the controversy predominantly targets Biden, it is unlikely to have any positive effects on former president Donald Trump who is facing a similar investigation himself. In fact, Trump might be in even greater trouble as the FBI raid yielded hundreds of classified documents that were found in his Mar-a-Lago estate.

However, if DeSantis runs in 2024, he will be the only one out of the three men to not have any controversies regarding classified documents surrounding him.

John ‘Mac’ Stipanovich, a Republican operative in Florida who had been critical of both Trump and DeSantis, noted that this is not a profound revelation but rather a logical conclusion, as the one person without controversy is likely to benefit from it. Further, he noted that in his eyes it is clear that DeSantis is preparing to launch a presidential campaign in 2024.

While there are many speculations regarding DeSantis running in the 2024 election, in reality, DeSantis has made no such announcement, nor has he hinted that he would be placing a bid on the White House.

On the other hand, Trump might be facing more trouble than he had anticipated with the story regarding Biden’s classified document coming out. This is because many are drawing comparisons between the two cases that are currently under investigation. It is also important to remember that Trump is more likely to face obstruction charges as he had failed to comply with a request by the National Archives for the documents. This is not the case with Biden, as Biden’s team immediately contacted the National Archives and returned the files.

