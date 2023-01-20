RNC Chairwoman in Danger of Losing Her Position

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who is currently facing the most competitive battle since she gained her position as chairwoman, has said that she is confident she would manage to win another term in her position.

McDaniel told Semafor that she has received enough support to win the party’s meeting next week. Last month, a letter with more than 100 signatures in support of McDaniel was released.

If McDaniel manages to win, this will be her fourth and final term, however, that does not mean that everything will go smoothly. Many within the GOP have been disappointed with the election results under McDaniel. Since McDaniel became chairwoman the GOP lost the House in 2018, and the White House in 2020 and failed to recapture the Senate in 2022.

This is the reason why McDaniel is facing more opposition now than she had faced ever before. Currently, her two predominant opponents are attorney Harmeet Dhillon and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

The GOP state parties in both Alabama and Texas have noted that they would like to see the party move away from McDaniel. Dhillon has also gained the support of more than two dozen Republican donors who recently co-signed a letter addressed to RNC members.

However, McDaniel has not given up and with the support of more than 150 party donors, she should be able to win a final term. What’s more, her supporters have been quick to praise her fundraising efforts and her work in improving voter turnout rates.

