GOP Governor Doubles Down on Abortion

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Kristi Noem is pushing other GOP governors to also take action and make abortions illegal in all cases unless the woman’s life is in danger. Abortion rights have come under fire since Roe v. Wade was overturned this past summer.

During a CBS interview, the South Dakota governor had said that she hoped that all Republican states would follow the example of South Dakota and take action so that abortions become illegal. South Dakota had trigger laws that went immediately into effect following the overturning of Roe. v Wade by the Supreme Court.

When asked about abortion laws in other states and whether she agreed with Ian Fury’s perspective that DeSantis is “hiding behind a 15-week ban,” she said that many will try to make broad statements but her focus was on taking action. She stated that she believed that ultra-restrictive abortion laws were the way to move forward and she wanted to see other GOP governors take action.

She added that she was proud of the work that they had done in South Dakota which allowed them to ensure that every single life was going to be protected. She continued on to say that as governor it was incredibly important for them to bring forth policies that ensured that all lives were protected.

Recent speculations have put Noem as a potential running mate for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Abortions are considered to be a key issue that was detrimental in the November midterm election. It is also expected to be a central issue in the primary election.

