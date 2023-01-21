Marjorie Taylor Greene More Powerful Than Ever

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene may so far have been the biggest winner from backing McCarthy in his bid for the Speakership. Greene, who had been removed from her committee assignment because of her support of conspiracy theories and antisemitic theories, is now going to be reinstated by Speaker McCarthy.

Greene, who is known for her far-right and ultra-conservative views, is potentially going to become a powerful member of her conference as she is going to play a big part in the investigations surrounding President Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Greene had been assigned to two committees, the Homeland Security and Oversight committees. This will give her the chance to have her voice heard both in terms of border security and counterterrorism policies, but also in the investigations into other agencies, such as the FBI and CIA.

Greene has maintained that she had not made any deals with Kevin McCarthy to receive these assignments in return for her support. Still, her support of the Speaker has definitely yielded results as she is going to have a lot more power in this Congress than she did in the previous one.

In a statement, Greene said that the Oversight Committee would be restored and they would focus on investigating cases of fraud, abuse, and mismanagement. She added that they were going to investigate the Biden administration for potential violations that might have affected border security and thus threatened American sovereignty.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com