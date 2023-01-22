Kamala Harris Called Biden’s What?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert, during a recent interview with Fox News Digital, called Vice President Kamala Harris Biden’s “shrewd insurance policy.”

As she noted, the negative perception that Republicans hold about Harris would make them less likely to try to impeach Biden. The congresswoman noted that Joe Biden had “failed” the country, but the number of people calling for his impeachment is low because of how unpopular the vice president is.

As she said, both the president and the vice president have been unable to “uphold and execute the law,” which is something that they should be held accountable for.

These latest scandals by Boebert come at a time when criticisms about President Biden have increased after information came out that he had three different batches of classified documents dating back to the Biden administration in his possession. The first batch of documents was found in a private office he had held in Washington, D.C., while the other two batches were found in his Delaware home.

Particular criticism has also been drawn regarding the case of the second batch of classified documents which was found in a storage space in Biden’s garage in Delaware.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has refused to disclose whether Biden’s lawyers are continuing the search for more classified documents that may have been misplaced during the packing of Biden’s office.

To handle the Department of Justice investigation, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed special counsel Robert Hur, a former U.S. attorney, to oversee the probe.

