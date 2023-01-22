Lara Trump Exposes Crooked Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday’s “Eric Bolling The Balance,” Lara Trump, former president Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, said that it was wrong for the Department of Justice to allow President Joe Biden’s lawyers to carry out the search for the classified documents. She added that by not getting the FBI involved, they were essentially making sure that the story would not be published until after the new Congress had been seated.

Lara Trump was also quick to compare this with the previous case that has arisen regarding the FBI collaborating with Twitter and other social media companies to reduce the reach of the story regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop. She further added that this is just another “clown show” with the DOJ working to cover Biden and the Democrats.

Lara Trump told host Eric Bolling that it is wrong to have Biden’s personal attorneys carry out the search for the classified documents despite the fact that they don’t have the necessary security clearance to go over the material. She added that the FBI should have been the one to visit all the different locations to find and get the classified material.

She further noted that this situation was handled in a completely different way than the situation with Donald Trump. In Donald Trump’s case, the Justice Department in coordination with the FBI organized for the FBI to raid Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in order to retrieve all the classified documents found there.

