Democrats Turn on Joe Biden?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the entire situation surrounding the classified documents found in President Joe Biden’s possession feels as if it is fueled by the Democrats trying to push Biden aside.

He added that while he did not know if that was accurate, he found it interesting that during the time when Biden was deciding whether he would run for President again, all these documents that have been hidden for eight years started coming out.

So far, there have been three separate batches of classified documents from the Obama administration that have been recovered. The first one was found in the private office that Biden had held at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., while the other two batches were found in his Wilmington, Delaware, home.

Following the discovery of the documents, the case has been handed to the Justice Department for investigation. Attorney General Merrick Garland also appointed a special counsel to the case. While the first batch of classified documents had been found on Nov. 2, days before the midterm election, the event was not published until a CBS News story was released earlier in January.

Gaetz said that until information regarding the recovered documents becomes available, everything will be completely speculative. He did add though that it is curious that Biden’s lawyers were the ones to find the documents, and that Biden’s own Justice Department is the one leading the investigation through the appointment of a special counsel.

