VIDEO: White House Calls Kamala the President

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently received a lot of backlash after she mistakenly called Vice President Kamala Harris “the president” during a press conference. Jean-Pierre initially started by speaking about the vice president’s plan to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade during an event in Florida on Sunday. She added that it was important to both the president and the vice president to continue their efforts to ensure that women had access to reproductive health care.

However, she made a mistake, saying that instead of the vice president giving a speech during the event, the president would be. She then continued by saying “she will talk” about reproductive healthcare, which is one of the fundamental rights of women. It was this mistake that many on social media started pointing out.

As it appears, Jean-Pierre did not even notice the slip up as she did not try to correct herself. That did not stop others though from blasting her for it.

Comedian Tim Young took to Twitter to say that Jean-Pierre was “bad at her job.”

Cyd Zeigler, the Outsports writer, had said that it is odd that both Biden and Jean-Pierre had referred to Kamala Harris as the “president” repeatedly. He then inquired whether that had been an equally common occurrence in previous administrations.

Jim Treacher, a Substack writer also made a joke regarding the incident saying that “they keep skipping ahead in the script.”

WATCH:

BREAKING: Karine Jean-Pierre announces Kamala Harris is now "the president." pic.twitter.com/XaDRB2gQRG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 18, 2023

