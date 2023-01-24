Trump Drops Critical Lawsuit

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Trump withdrew his lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James following Thursday’s decision that he would need to pay close to $1 million because of his “frivolous” lawsuits.

U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks, who will also be the presiding judge in Trump’s case against James, said that Trump has a “pattern of misusing the courts to serve political purposes.”

Following James’s civil lawsuit against Trump and three of his children over a case of business fraud, Trump claimed that James was abusing her power in a personal “vendetta.” According to James’ lawsuit, the Trump family had been inflating and deflating the value of properties and investments in order to get the maximum possible tax and loan options. As part of the lawsuit, James has conducted a three-year investigation.

In a different case brought forth by Trump against Hillary Clinton, Middlebrooks noted that Trump and his lawyers were repeatedly bringing cases to court that had no merit and were “frivolous. In his 46-page order, he noted that Trump was using the court as a tool for revenge and attacking his political opponents. He then added that as this was not the purpose of the court, Trump would need to pay $1 million in fines and expenses for bringing these unsubstantiated cases to court.

It is possible that Thursday’s decision was the reason that Trump chose to withdraw the lawsuit against James in an effort to avoid further fines and punishment.

