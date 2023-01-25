Gun Control Advocates Lose in Court

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – An Illinois state judge temporarily blocked the assault weapons ban from being enforced after pointing out that the Illinois government had likely violated procedural regulations when passing the legislation.

The lawsuit against the new law was filed only days after Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) signed the policy into law. With the new law, the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and parts used to convert handguns into assault weapons were all banned.

Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison has so far ruled that the plaintiffs would most likely be successful as the Illinois government does not appear to have complied with the state regulation.

According to the regulation, any legislation must either have one subject or be read three times in each House. If this process is not fulfilled, it is a violation of the process and equal protection clauses of the state constitution. The Illinois Constitution states that all legislation must be focused on one subject.

Morrison has argued that the Protect Illinois Communities Act, includes a number of different provisions for both human and dog trafficking. He further noted that the government did not comply with Illinois Constitution Three Readings Rule.

Accuracy Firearms LLC, along with over 800 other individuals has filed a lawsuit against the new law stating that the law is a violation of their constitutional rights.

Morrison has so far ruled that the plaintiffs do have a case as the need for protection is covered under the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

