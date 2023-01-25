Trump Ally Considering 2024 Run

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Nikki Haley, who formerly served as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations and the governor of South Carolina, has teased that she might run against former President Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Many have speculated that Haley has been considering running as a presidential candidate. She is usually viewed as a more mainstream conservative option, especially when compared to the former President. Even after stopping to serve in the Trump administration, Haley has remained publicly supportive of Trump even though she appears to have distanced herself from the former President.

So far, Trump is the only high-profile Republican to have launched a presidential campaign for 2024. If Hayley does announce a presidential bid against him, she would be the first Republican candidate to oppose him. While Trump has remained a popular option among Republican voters, he is still facing a lot of backlashes over the GOP’s lackluster midterm performance and the legal investigations against you.

Fox News host Sean Hannity has previously pushed Haley on whether she would launch her own presidential campaign. In response, Haley had said that she was “leaning in” and it was time for a new generation of leaders to arise and help take back the country.

Haley also pointed out that Trump had not managed to win the popular vote even though he had won the Electoral College in 2016. She added that this was something to remember as currently, the Republicans had lost “the last seven out of eight popular votes for president.”

