Biden Blames Border Crisis on Who?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Friday, President Biden blasted Republicans for trying to use immigration for “political points” and for not signing his Day One immigration proposal.

During the U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting, Biden spoke about the ongoing border crisis, which as he has noted, has caused a lot of strain in border communities and cities throughout the nation because of the busing operations.

Republicans, however, have maintained that it is the Biden administration that is to blame for the record-high number of encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border. They have also added that it was only after the Trump-era border security policies ended that the migration problem grew this rapidly.

Biden’s administration, on the contrary, has stated that they have made a lot of effort in order to reduce smuggling and increase the legal avenues through which migrants can enter the country. Biden has also noted that it is crucial to look for ways to deal with the “root causes” in Central America if they want to fix the border crisis.

The Department of Homeland Security recently said that they would not allow migrants to claim asylum if they had not first sought asylum from one of the other countries they had passed through prior to reaching the U.S.

Biden has maintained that none of these moves are going to be enough if Congress does not agree to pass a broad immigration reform bill, such as the one that Biden unveiled when he first came into office. Republicans have repeatedly refused to support the bill in any way because it includes provisions for illegal immigrants already in the U.S. to gain citizenship.

