Trump Claims “Witch Hunt,” Defends Ally

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Friday to discuss the tax fraud case brought against Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer.

In his latest poll, Trump called Weisselberg, who was recently jailed for his crime, a “casualty of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time.” In January, Weisselberg was sentenced to five months in jail, after pleading guilty to 15 felonies in August 2022. According to the case, he had been key in running the 15-year-long tax fraud scheme which allowed Trump Organization executives to use bonuses and perks in order to reduce taxation. The Trump Organization was also fined $1.6 million after being found guilty on 17 counts of tax fraud during the December trial.

One of the felonies Weisselberg pleaded guilty to included evading taxation on over $1.7 million which he received in untaxed perks. Some of the perks included the rent for his Manhattan apartment, private school tuition for his grandchildren, and his Mercedes-Benz car lease.

Trump on Truth Social called Weisselberg a “casualty” and noted that never in U.S. History has a similar case been brought to court. He then added that the crimes described, such as not paying taxes for using a company car, are not “really criminal.” During the trial, Trump was not implicated in the case at all and claimed to have no knowledge of the scheme his executives were running.

This is not the first time that Trump has posted something similar on Truth Social. In a previous post, he had called both himself and Weisselberg “crime victim(s)” over the prosecution.

