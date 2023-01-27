Americans Admit Biden Crossed the Line

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A new ABC News-Ipsos poll has shown that approximately two-thirds of respondents believed that President Biden had been inappropriate in his handling of classified documents upon leaving the vice president’s office.

As the poll shows, 64 percent of respondents believe that Biden’s handling was inappropriate while 34 percent thought that his handling of the classified material had been appropriate.

When compared to former President Trump and his handling of classified material, 77 percent of respondents thought he had handled the documents inappropriately, while only 22 percent had thought Trump’s handling of classified documents was appropriate.

Respondents were also asked about which of the two cases was more concerning in their opinions. In response, 43 percent said that Trump’s handling of classified material was more concerning than Biden’s, while 20 percent thought the opposite.

This poll was conducted after reports came out on Friday that the FBI and Department of Justice had searched through President Biden’s Delaware home and found additional documents. Bob Bauer, Biden’s personal attorney, stated there had been six more classified documents found during the 13-hour search. Some of the newly found classified documents date back to the Obama administration, while others date to Biden’s time as Senator.

The ABC News-Ipsos poll was conducted from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21. There were 532 participants in the survey, which has a 4.5 percentage point margin of error.

