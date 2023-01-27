Democrat’s Daughter Arrested for Serious Crime

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark’s daughter was arrested during a Saturday protest. The 23-year-old had been taken to the Boston Municipal Court and was charged with assaulting a police officer. The Boston Police Department issued an official statement on its website.

Clark, the House Democratic whip, tweeted following the arrest that while she loved her daughter, Riley Dowell, this is a difficult time and that the case would need to be handled by the legal system.

Clark has widely spoken about the fears she has about those who target transgender people, especially having her own nonbinary child.

According to the Police report, officers responded to a report at the Parkman Bandstand Monument.

Dowell had been using spray paint to write anti-police statements on the monument. While Dowell was being arrested, there was a group of around 20 protestors who started screaming at the officers. An officer was also hit in the face during the incident.

Dowell is charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction or injury of personal property, and damage of property by graffiti/tagging.

The police have recently come under fire after an incident earlier this month when Cambridge police shot Sayed Faisal, a student at the University of Massachusetts Boston. According to the report, Faisal had approached the officers with a kukri, a type of sword, and a “sponge round.”

Clark is serving her sixth term in the House and represents the state’s 5th Congressional District.

