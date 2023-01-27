RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel Overcomes Danger, Wins Re-Election

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – California attorney Harmeet Dhillon this week made another pitch on the reasons why she should be selected to lead the Republican National Committee (RNC) instead of incumbent Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, ahead of the election on Friday.

McDaniel, Dhillon, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell were all vying for the RNC chair position. With the vote scheduled on Friday, Dhillon took the opportunity to email RNC members and promote her candidacy over McDaniel.

As she noted, if she were to win the position, she would move to Washington, D.C., in order to foster more relationships with donors and get more members involved. She added that she would be more collaborative in making funding distribution decisions without interfering with the recruitment of candidates in regional and officer leadership races.

She pointed out that in her opinion, all RNC members should be given the space to run without having to worry that the chair is going to work to influence the race.

This was the first time McDaniel faced serious competition. She managed to retain her position as chairwoman despite receiving a lot of criticism recently for the underwhelming performance of the GOP in recent elections. Under McDaniel’s leadership the GOP lost the House in 2018, the House, Senate, and the White House in 2020, and failed to flip the Senate in 2022.

McDaniel had more than 100 RNC members author letters of support for her ahead of the election.

