Biden Gains Momentum, Even After Document Scandal

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A New Emerson College survey found that President Biden’s approval ratings continue to be rising. When compared to Emerson College’s November poll, President Biden’s approval rating has managed to jump up by five points. His current approval rating sits at 44 percent.

According to Spencer Kimball, the executive director of Emerson College Polling, this increase was driven by independents and college graduates who appear to be more in favor of President Biden in recent months. In fact, among those groups, his approval ratings had increased by nine and 10 points respectively.

The higher approval rating could be important for President Biden, who is speculated to be preparing to launch his 2024 presidential campaign. Currently, the majority of Democratic voters appear to be in support of Biden being the Democratic nominee in the next presidential election.

However, despite the improvement in Biden’s approval ratings, he still appears to be losing to former President Trump in a potential match-up. According to Tuesday’s poll, in a match, Biden would win 41 percent of voters while Trump would win 44 percent.

Emerson’s poll found Biden’s approval ratings to be slightly higher than his approval rating in the Reuters-Ipsos poll, where he had a 40 percent approval rate, or the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey, where his approval rate was 42 percent.

President Biden has recently come after fire after classified documents were located in both his former office and his Delaware home. As such, he is now facing an investigation by the Department of justice and a lot of scrutiny from his political opponents.

