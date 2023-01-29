Democrats Erupt After Getting Booted From Congress

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has stripped Reps. Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, and Ilhan Omar from their committee assignments in a move that many have called “political vengeance.”

Following McCarthy blocking their assignments, the three issued a joint statement saying that this decision was “disappointing but not surprising,” especially as McCarthy’s moves have been “harming both the integrity of Congress and national security.”

In the letter, the three Democrats note that McCarthy, in his desperate attempt to win the Speakership, had to bargain a lot and that some of that bargaining depended on him taking “political vengeance” on them. When McCarthy was asked to reconsider whether the three should be allowed to have assignments, McCarthy refused to do so.

However, the trio has added that despite every effort from McCarthy’s side, he would not stop them from talking against extremism and helping protect the nation’s democracy.

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the highest-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives, had also sent a letter to McCarthy saying that the three had both the qualifications and experience necessary to be seated in the committees. Previously Schiff and Swalwell sat on the House Intelligence Committee while Omar had a seat in the Foreign Affairs Committee.

In response to Jeffries’ letter, McCarthy sent him a letter saying that “partisan” loyalty should never come above the integrity of Congress and that maintaining a high standard in the committees is necessary, which is why the three Democrats were not allowed to serve in these committees.

