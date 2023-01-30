Liberals Censor Trump Again

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Cable carrier DirecTV has announced that Newsmax would no longer be one of their offered channels. They noted that this was because of a rate increase from the Newsmax part which would have led to an increase in the cost that customers had to bear. As such, the carrier decided to drop the network altogether.

Former President Donald Trump might be one of the people to lose the most from this decision now that his first rally will take place in South Carolina this weekend. With Newsmax no longer broadcasting on DirecTV it is possible that millions of viewers will not be able to tune in to watch the rally.

Newsmax executives said that the move was clearly politically motivated. Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy also said that the decision was an attempt to censor Newsmax and it amounted to political discrimination.

Newsmax has been around for some time, but it had not been able to rise to the top of conservative networks until other networks like Fox News started moving away from covering Trump and his rallies. Newsmax grabbed the opportunity and quickly started broadcasting all the Trump-related coverage. As a result their ratings also skyrocketed. According to Brian Stelter, a CNN media reporter, Trump’s rally last month had over 1.5 million viewers which meant that more people were watching the rally than watching Fox News. Similarly, his rally in Pennsylvania in September had 2.9 million viewers, with half of those watching on cable.

