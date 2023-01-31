Adam Schiff Under Investigation?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Friday, an ethics complaint was filed against Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., after the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) requested an investigation into the Senate floor video footage in one of Schiff’s ad campaigns. Schiff has just announced that he would be running for Senate in 2024.

The complaint was sent by the group to the chief counsel for the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) with a question regarding whether what Schiff had done was a violation and abuse of official resources for his own political exploits.

On Thursday, Schiff shared a video on Twitter along with the announcement that he was running for Senate. The footage in the video shows Schiff speaking on the Senate Floor during former President Donald Trump’s impeachment proceedings.

Kendra Arnold, executive director of FACT, in a statement, said that this violated both the House ethics rules and federal law. She added that Schiff has served in Congress for over two decades and he should by now know that official resources are not to be exploited for political purposes. She then requested that the video be taken down and that the Office of Congressional Ethics runs an investigation into Schiff.

Schiff’s campaign responded by saying that there were no laws that were broken as the footage comes from the Senate floor and not the House. A campaign spokesperson noted that the “House ethics rules prohibit the use of House floor or committee footage for campaign purposes” and that these rules do not apply to any video taken on the Senate floor.

However, FACT maintains that the rules apply to videos taken in both the Senate and the House.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com