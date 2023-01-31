Trump Attacks Major TV Network

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Following the announcement that DirecTV would no longer include Newsmax, former President Donald Trump has asked that they also drop CNN and MSNBC. Trump urged DirecTV and AT & T to consider dropping those two networks, which as he claims promote “fake news” instead of getting rid of Newsmax, a conservative channel.

He also added that MSNBC’s ratings are also not good, which is why they would be a good network to drop. Last year, DirecTV dropped OAN as well, which is another right-leaning network. Trump also called for both OAN and Newsmax to be reinstated.

He then said that both DirecTV and AT&T should be ashamed for having dropped the two conservative channels while continuing to allow “fake news” networks that don’t even do well.

On Thursday evening, Trump also shared a link on Truth Social to a CNBC article that noted that DirecTV was starting to lay off several staff members. In response to this Trump once again wrote that they chose to cut Newsmax, even though they had been performing really well in the ratings. He added that since they were dropping NewsMax he would also drop DirecTV and their parent company AT&T. He then proceeded to share an article about CNN ratings which have been dropping.

DirecTV in their statement had said that while they wanted to keep Newsmax as one of the channels they provided, in reality, because of the increase in fees that Newsmax is asking for they would be unable to keep the channel on unless they also increased their fees.

