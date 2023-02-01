Former Presidents Speak Out Over Tragic Death

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump has joined those who have condemned the actions of the five Memphis police officers who beat 29-year-old Tyre Nichols to death. The body cam and surveillance footage from the incident were released on Friday, Jan. 27 to the public.

During an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Trump said that what happened was “terrible” and that it “should never have happened.” As the video footage shows, the five police officers had beaten up Nichols, using tasers and pepper spray on him after a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols was hospitalized and died three days later on Jan. 10.

The officers have been charged with murder over this incident.

Trump, who is currently one of the only presidential candidates for 2024, said that it was incredibly sad to hear Nichols calling out to his mother while being beaten. He added that it was that moment that affected him the most. Trump had also said that the Memphis police were taking the right step by disbanding the SCORPION police unit, to which the officers in the attack belonged to.

According to a Memphis official announcement because of the incident, the unit had been “permanently” deactivated.

Trump suggested in his comments that the traffic violation does not appear to have been what fueled the former police officers to conduct the vicious attack and that the evidence for the murder charges was “pretty conclusive” for anyone who saw the video.

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama also posted a statement condemning the incident.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com