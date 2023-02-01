Nikki Haley Bashes Trump During Campaign Rally

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Nikki Haley criticized former president Donald Trump as he recently took his campaign in South Carolina, Haley’s home state. On Saturday, Trump spoke to around 200 people in the state’s capitol building in Columbia, with Governor Henry McMaster and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham both joining him.

However, Haley, who served as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, and is the former South Carolina governor, did not attend the event. Many believe Haley is preparing to launch her own presidential campaign in the next few months. On Saturday, she took to Twitter to write that it was “time for a new generation to lead.”

She also proceeded to share a clip from one of her Fox News interviews from earlier in January, when she had made a similar statement. In the clip, she responded to a question about her previous statement to the Associated Press in 2021 when she had said that if former President Trump placed a bid for the White House in 2024, then she would not run. In response, she had said in the latest interview that the survival of America was much “bigger than one person.”

She added that it was time to look at the future of America and that 80-year-olds should not be the ones running in D.C., instead it was time for a young generation to step up and start fixing things.

In that interview, Haley had also said that she was about to finalize her decision on whether or not she wanted to run for the White House.

