Adam Schiff Running for Senate With Opponent’s Permission

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Sunday said that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) had encouraged him to “go forward” with his campaign for her Senate seat in 2024. Feinstein herself has not yet announced whether or not she would be seeking reelection.

Schiff, during an interview on MSNBC, had said that Feinstein has spoken to him a number of times and that he has also spoken with her staff. He added that the Senator appears “determined to finish her term.”

Schiff pointed out that Feinstein has a lot of things that she is currently trying to accomplish, but that she is still grieving her husband’s death. This is why she has been taking more time with making her decision. Still, despite needing time for herself, Schiff had said that she had encouraged him to go ahead and join the race without waiting.

Feinstein has not yet announced whether or not she would try to win a sixth term, but according to most speculations, she is planning to retire at the end of this term. Schiff is not the only one to have joined the race for the California seat that would open up if Feinstein resigns. Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) has also announced her own bid for the Senate.

Schiff had said that Feinstein is “a giant in our state,” and that she was “gracious” regarding his choice to run for Senate. Porter, on the other hand, said that she had not reached out to the Senator before placing a bid on her seat.

