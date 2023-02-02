Trump Unleashes on His 2024 Rivals

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Saturday, former President Donald Trump talked with reporters while on the plane about all the latest updates relating to his White House campaign. During his remarks, he subtly criticized the loyalty of a couple of potential candidates for the Republican primary in 2024.

The first person that Trump criticized was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who had previously been a Trump ally. Trump was critical of DeSantis’s response during the lockdown, and he even suggested that the governor has been trying to rewrite how everything occurred and what his initial stance on vaccination was. Trump added that for a long time, Florida had been shut down and that DeSantis had even gone so far as to close off all the beaches in Florida, regardless of the new narrative that he is now trying to promote.

He then suggested once again that had it not been for his endorsement, DeSantis would not have managed to win his first gubernatorial election in 2018. He added that this is why it would be disloyal of him to run in the 2024 presidential election.

The second person to be subtly criticized by Trump was Nikki Haley, Trump’s former ambassador to the United Nations. Regarding Haley, Trump said that he approved of Haley’s ambition and wish to run in the election, but he also pointed out that she had previously noted that while Trump was on the ballot she would not be placing a bid on the White House. However, in recent weeks she has changed her statements, claiming she would be a better option than Trump.

