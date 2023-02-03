Biden Refuses To Give Ukraine What?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In response to a question about whether the United States would supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, President Biden has said “no.”

Last week Biden announced that as part of the military assistance sent to Ukraine, they would be sending 31 Abrams battle tanks to the country. Ukraine had previously lobbied hard with Western countries in order for these tanks to be sent out. These can act as an important system in the war that has been going on for close to a year.

Ukraine’s Defense secretary, Yuriy Sak, in a recent interview told the Hill that he was optimistic that they would also be provided with Western fighter jets as part of the assistance plans.

However, the US has so far refused to provide Ukraine with fighter jets. National security adviser John Kirby even said last week that while Ukraine is not to blame for “wanting more.” This is not the first reference that they have made to fighter jets, still, but so far the U.S. had no announcements about potentially sending such jets.

When Russia first invaded Ukraine, Ukraine had been looking for American F-16 fighter jets. However, while the United States has provided an array of different systems so far these types of fighter jets have not been one of them.

President Biden when asked about whether or not he would be visiting Europe for the one-year anniversary of the outbreak of the war, disclosed that he is not yet sure about his travel plans, even though he was planning to visit Poland at some point.

