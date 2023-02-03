McCarthy Attacks Media, Demands Fairness

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has responded to CBS moderator Margaret Brennen by questioning why she never mentions the Democrats’ denying elections in the past. In a recent interview on Sunday on “Face the Nation,” McCarthy pointed out that while Republicans are constantly being attacked and called election deniers, the same thing does not happen to Democrats.

During the interview, Brennan asked McCarthy about his choice to nominate a number of House Republicans who have previously denied the results of the 2020 election. In fact, as Brennan pointed out, a recent CBS record has noted that 70 percent of House GOP members have denied the results of the 2020 presidential election. Now, many of these same members have seats in the Intelligence, Homeland Security, and Oversight committees.

In response, McCarthy said that the Democrats have done the same thing, specifically pointing to Raskin and Bennie Thomson.

However, Brennan was not willing to let this point go, which is why she asked McCarthy to tell her whether or not he could indeed see the numbers they had just presented. This was a reference to the 70 percent.

McCarthy again responded that in the interest of fairness and equality, he wanted to know whether the same questions come up when they discuss Raskin or Bennie Thompson.

Brennan interrupted McCarthy a number of times during the interview and even claimed that the 2000 election had no part in the discussion. However, McCarthy maintained that those representatives were his choices and that the Democrats had in the past done the same.

