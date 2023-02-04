Far-Left Liberals Fearful of Biden’s New Change

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – With the exit of Ron Klain, the White House’s chief of staff, the situation in Washington has become more tense. Klain has long been considered one of President Biden’s key allies and has often worked to bridge the divide in the Democratic conference between progressives and many of the older established leading figures.

Jeff Zients is set to take over after Klain leaves his position. However, that has many progressives wondering whether they would lose the link that they so far had with moderates in their conference. Depending on how Zients handles the situation, the conservatives might have to resort to being the minority in Congress and might have to rely on the executive branch for action to be taken.

Norman Solomon, the co-founder of RootsAction.org, has said that “‘skeptical’ only begins to describe how Zients is currently viewed by progressive Democrats. He added that for Zients to be Klain’s replacement it feels like a “step backward(s).”

These are sentiments that many on the left have also shared following the announcement last week that Zients would be replacing Klain. Information about Klain’s departure had first come out last month. Progressives have widely questioned whether Zients was ideologically fit for the role.

Zients is mostly known for his work in coordinating the administration’s response to the pandemic. For his work, he has received praise from many including Democratic Govs. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois and Gavin Newsom of California. Many of Biden’s closest allies also spoke up in support of Zients stating he was a very strong choice.

