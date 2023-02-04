McConnell Mocks Biden Nominee for Incompetence

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) on Tuesday mocked President Biden’s nominee to serve as district judge for the Eastern District of Washington for not answering basic questions about the constitution. He further argued that there is a double standard being followed for candidates proposed by Biden vs. the ones nominated by former President Trump.

The nominee, Spokane County Superior Court Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren, was asked to describe the purpose of Article V of the Constitution. However, she appeared unable to explain that that article pertains to the procedures followed for amendments to the constitution. Similarly, she could not explain that Article II establishes the powers of the president and executive branch.

McConnell said that this is something that even many high schoolers in the country would be able to answer. He added that Article II is literally what allows the President to appoint judges to the Supreme Court.

The exact question during the hearing with Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), as McConnell recalled, resulted in Biden’s nominee saying that “Article V is not coming to mind at the moment.” Sen. Kennedy came back with another even more basic request, this time asking about Article II, but the sitting judge drew another blank, stating that “Article II wasn’t coming to mind either.”

These were not the only questions she was unable to answer, as she was also not able to answer questions about legal philosophy and the “most controversial Supreme Court case this term.”

