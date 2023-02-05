Democrats Reopen Stormy Daniels Case Against Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The New York Times reported on Monday that prosecutors have summoned a grand jury for their investigation into the $130,000 payment Stormy Daniels, an adult film star, allegedly received as hush money for not saying that she had slept with Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The investigation is led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, recently met with prosecutors and during this new phase of the probe might also be required to appear before the grand jury.

In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court to an illegal payment made to Daniels that sought to influence the 2016 election results. Cohen has said that he made the payment because it was going to help Trump. For this and other charges, Cohen is sentenced to three years in prison.

Throughout this time Cohen has repeatedly said that the payment to Daniels had been made under the instruction of Trump who would be the one benefiting from the payment being completed.

Trump, on the other hand, has repeatedly said that he had never slept with Daniels, but has admitted to providing Cohen with a $130,000 payment. Furthermore, in a 2018 tweet, Trump admitted that the money was not provided as part of the campaign and was instead part of a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

Trump, however, has said that the NDA related to comments that she had made regarding an alleged affair. Claims that she continued to make even after a detailed letter between the two showed that there had never been an affair.

