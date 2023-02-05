McConnell Demands Answers from DOJ

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) pushed the Department of Justice to cooperate with the Senate in their requests for information regarding the classified documents found at President Biden’s former office in Washington, D.C. as well as in his Wilmington, Delaware, home.

McConnell pointed out that Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) and vice-Chairman Sen. Marco Rubio (Fla.) are unified in their search for more information regarding the classified documents found in both Biden and former President Trump’s possession. He further added that the bipartisan request by the two men was “entirely reasonable” and that the information being requested should not have any effect on “ongoing criminal investigations.”

McConnell added that he was hoping that the administration was going to find a better answer than the “no” that they had been told by the chairman and vice chairman. He added that their probe into the documentation that appeared to be mishandled would fall within the purpose of the Oversight mission of the Intel committee.

On Tuesday, Rubio had told reporters that he would discuss with Warner possible steps that they could take next. He added that in an “ideal world” the intelligence agencies would understand that the Senate has oversight and that there is no reason why the documents and information requested should not be given to them.

The senator also added that if they continued to deny the Congress’ requests, then they would need to take new actions to show their “displeasure” with the situation.

