Biden’s Health Raises Major Concerns

On Feb. 16, President Biden is expected to complete his physical examination. Earlier the White House had said that he would be completing his physical earlier in the year, but the physical appears to have been delayed by a couple of weeks.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had previously reaffirmed that Biden’s physical was to take place by the end of January according to a statement she made on Jan. 20.

A White House spokesperson also noted that the results of the physical would be made public, much like they had been made public in the previous year. In terms of why there was a delay to the physical, the spokesperson said that the delay had been caused by the President’s busy travel schedule. The physical will now take place only one week after the State of the Union address on Feb. 7. It is also expected that following the State of the Union address, Biden is going to be announcing his reelection bid.

On Thanksgiving Biden noted that there were parts of his physical exam that had already been completed, but there were also other aspects of the exam that were set to be completed by the end of 2022.

In November, Biden turned 80 and his last physical took place in November 2021. At the time, the physician had determined that Biden was healthy and in a place where he could execute his presidential duties.