Republicans File for Impeachment

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., has introduced a new impeachment article against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in which he claims that Mayorkas violated his oath of office and had not enforced the country’s immigration laws. Biggs has repeatedly pushed for Mayorkas to be removed from his position.

With the GOP now having control of the House, and the immigration statistics stacked against Mayorkas, there is a lot more space for an impeachment push. In fiscal year 2022, there were a record number of 2.3 million migrant encounters. In December alone, there were over 251,000 immigrant encounters.

In the new article, Biggs also alleges that not only does Mayorkas violate his oath, but he has allowed for the “reckless abandonment of border security and immigration enforcement.” He also noted that under Mayorkas there have been thousands of illegal aliens who had been released into the country.

Part of the accusations also include Mayorkas’s failure to implement the 2006 Secure Fence Act, which would have required them to have complete operational control over the border. Finally, it also notes that Mayorkas has violated the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) by releasing illegal immigrants into the U.S.

Biggs maintains that the Act specifically notes that immigrants needed to be detained. In the impeachment articles, he argues that Mayorkas has made the border overall less secure and has failed in upholding the work he should have been doing to keep control of the border.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com