Biden Under New Investigation

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Missouri GOP Sen. Eric Schmitt has sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discussing the Chinese spy balloon that was traveling across the United States. In the letter, Schmitt also points out that so far the Biden administration has refused to share any information regarding the balloon or the reason why the administration is still investigating the case.

Schmitt noted that the balloon could have potentially ended up being a big threat to the entirety of the Biden Administration. The balloon had violated the country’s airspace which could be considered a national risk. Schmitt added that the overall lack of transparency should be considered alarming, especially as this is not the first time when something had been spotted by the Department of Defense.

Schmitt continued on to blame the Pentagon for not providing clear information on where the balloon was located. He added that this critical information would be the only thing that would help them determine whether or not the balloon being there was intentional or not.

Schmitt further pointed out that Whiteman Air Force Base, the home of the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, is in Missouri, where it was speculated the balloon was. This is why Schmitt wrote in the letter that while the Chinese appear to have been close to Whiteman, there would have been no action possible that could have allowed for more constitutional oversight. He added that this was why he would like to have a brief meeting with his colleagues to determine the level of threat caused by the Chinese spy balloon.

