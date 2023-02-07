Fox News Sides With Ilhan Omar and AOC

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Fox News host Laura Ingraham has expressed support for one of the moves that progressive Democrats have been pushing for. In early 2019, House members Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar had written a letter in which they urged their fellow lawmakers to defund some U.S. government agencies, such as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The demand had come as President Donald Trump had been focusing his efforts on securing the U.S.-Mexico border by building a wall. The four Democrats wrote the letter in response to some of the more controversial policies followed by the DHS, which included detaining young migrants crossing the border.

Ingraham recently proposed that the DHS should be defunded, however, the reason she would support such a move was completely different.

On Thursday, Twitter user @Acyn posted a clip from Ingraham’s show which had garnered more than 30,000 views by Friday. Ingraham in the clip had claimed that a simple impeachment against Mayorkas would not be enough and that the problem would not change even if Mayorkas was no longer there. She added that the administration likely wouldn’t choose someone who could do what they were meant to do regardless, and that it would be best for these agencies to be defunded.

Ever since the House Republicans took control of the White House, the process for impeaching Mayorkas has already begun. However, gaining the support of both the House and the Senate for the impeachment is going to be quite challenging.

