Democrats Change Presidential Primary Schedule

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The Democratic National Committee (DNC) on Saturday approved an adjustment to the early presidential primary state schedule, which further showcases their intention to have South Carolina go first and to have Iowa removed from the early lineup.

DNC committee members approved of this new schedule following a voice vote during a meeting in Philadelphia. The new schedule will see South Carolina starting first and then being followed by Nevada and New Hampshire on the same day, Georgia, and then Michigan.

DNC Chair Jamie Harrison pointed out that the Democratic party resembled the United States and so did this proposal. He added that a change in the schedule has been long overdue and that this change will help elevate “diverse communities.”

Georgia and New Hampshire have been given until early June to comply with the request to have their election primary day changed as well as to expand voting access. This is in an effort to qualm concerns that they might not be able to take the necessary action in time if left until later.

Both Georgia and New Hampshire have GOP-controlled legislatures and Republican secretaries of state and governors, which could mean that a change in the primary process may be hard to implement. The Democrats have not yet disclosed what actions they will take if the two states are not able to comply with the scheduling change request.

DNC committee members from Iowa and New Hampshire have been pushing to have their colleagues not support the change in the scheduling, saying that this move was just taking away their importance during the early nominating process.

