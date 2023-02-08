Promises the GOP-Controlled House Has Fulfilled So Far

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The GOP took control of the House of Representatives a month ago, marking a change in rules and legislative priorities.

GOP lawmakers had been hopeful that they would be quick to start their work in passing new bills and advancing their agenda. However, the Speakership election dragged on for more than they expected, and disagreements within the party have blocked certain policy proposals from advancing. So far, the Republicans have delivered far fewer of their campaign promises than initially anticipated.

Only a few days before the lawmakers were sworn in, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise released a list of the top 11 bills and resolutions that the GOP would focus on passing during the first two weeks in the new Congress. A month later and the Republicans have only managed to pass six of them.

Only two days after lawmakers were sworn in, the House established the Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party. The resolution passed with bipartisan support in a 365-65 vote.

On the same day, they also passed the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act, which revoked some of the payments that would have been made because of the Inflation Reduction act.

They further passed a concurrent resolution that condemned the recent attacks on Pro-Life Facilities, Groups, and Churches. They also passed a resolution H.R. 26, “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.” This bill will protect infants who survive an abortion procedure and would require medical professionals to provide life-saving care to them.

These are the only bills the GOP have managed to pass so far.

