Miami Black Leaders Apologize to DeSantis

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Black leaders in Miami have apologized to Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis over one of its members calling the governor racist. Pierre Rutledge, chair of the Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board, in a new statement on behalf of the board, issued an apology to DeSantis after it was noted that at Wednesday’s meeting one of the board members had called DeSantis “racist.”

On Friday, Rutledge said that they always consider the case very carefully when someone is called racist because words hold a lot of meaning. He added that as the chair, they withdrew that statement and noted that they were “sorry” that one of the members called DeSantis racist. He added that they had no intention of portraying DeSantis or anyone else in this way.

DeSantis has recently come under a lot of fire with many different advocates and people calling him racist after he rejected an Advanced Placement Course on African-American history from being taught in schools. The course was actually rejected because of the content it included on Black Lives Matter and queer issues.

The College Board proceeded to revise the content covered in the course and resubmit for evaluation to the Florida Department of Education. The Department is now going to decide whether the changes were enough for the course to be approved and be taught in schools in Florida.

DeSantis has continuously backed his decision to have the course removed, stating that the course aimed to serve a political agenda. He added that as the course was about Black History, it did not make sense that one of the lessons was focused on queer theory and that this was clear evidence that the course was pushing an agenda.

