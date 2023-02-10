Democrats Rage on New York Times Over Hit Piece

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Following a recent New York Times story in which many Democratic officials criticized Vice President Harris for her lack of action while in office, many of her closest allies have rallied around Harris and defended her.

According to the Times report, there were dozens of Democrats within the White House, on Capitol Hill, and across the nation who had said that Harris had failed to establish herself as a leader of the country and the nation.

John Morgan, a Democratic fundraiser, was one of the few people to go on record for the piece. In his comments, he suggested that Harris would be a liability for President Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

Kirsten Allen, Harris’s press secretary responded to the article by saying that people would be willing to make any sort of claims anonymously. She continued on Twitter by saying that the press was willing to write anything including gossip. Finally, she noted that everyone who did not know of Harris’s achievement was simply choosing to ignore the work that she had been doing. Allen proceeded to attach in the Twitter thread dozens of articles showcasing all of Harris’ achievements.

Symone Sanders, Harris’ former press secretary who currently is a host on an MSNBC show said that Harris is currently facing a new set of challenges and that any source that claimed that they did not know what Harris’s work had been was “laughable.”

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), a longtime Harris ally, also noted that all of this criticism against Harris was “BS.”

