Top GOP Donor Parts Ways With Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The conservative donor network founded by billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch has said that the GOP needed to “turn the page” ahead of the 2024 Republican presidential primary. In a memo released on Sunday, Americans for Prosperity, which is closely linked to the Koch group disclosed that they would endorse candidates even in the Republican primary, following the GOP’s underwhelming performance in 2022.

The group’s CEO, Emily Seidel, wrote in the memo that the Republican party has been nominating candidates who are not backed by the American people. This is why it was important for Americans for Prosperity to support GOP primary candidates who would be likely to lead the country forward and gain the necessary support to be elected.

Seidel added that in 2025 they should have a president “who represents a new chapter.” While former President Donald Trump is not explicitly mentioned in the memo, it is widely believed that it was his selected candidates who failed to win their elections that were at fault for the disappointing election results.

The AFP had never previously gotten involved during the primaries, which is going to be a bit of a change for the White House nomination races. Over the years, Trump and AFP have been in conflict, as Charles Koch had previously refused to fund Trump’s attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election.

In 2018, the group also talked about the GOP’s direction and expressed frustrations regarding where the party was going.

