Voters Tell Biden To Hit the Road

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research Poll released on Monday showed that only 37 percent of Democrats wanted to see President Biden placing a reelection bid. This is despite the fact that Biden himself has repeatedly said that he fully intends on running for the White House in 2024.

This is a massive drop in the percentage of Americans who would like to see Biden remain in office for a short period of time. Following the midterm elections of 2022, around 52 percent of Americans wanted to see Biden serve a second term. A few months later that percentage dropped to 37 percent.

While Biden has not yet announced his reelection campaign officially, there are many who are concerned about having such an old president. Other concerns relating to his administration relate to the conditions of the economy currently.

One of the main age groups that Biden has lost support from is Americans under 45. According to the survey, while previously 45 percent of Americans in that age group wanted to see him seek reelection, that number has now dropped to 23 percent. Out of all U.S. adults in either party, only 22 percent want to see Biden running for the White House again.

This week, President Biden is set to give the State of the Union address which will likely be focused on his successes while in office. He is also expected to set out his plans for the following years.

