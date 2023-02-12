Supreme Court Delivers Major Blow to Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – President Joe Biden’s hopes of his student debt cancellation plan moving forward are now facing another hurdle as more than 170 Republican lawmakers have signed amicus briefs pushing for the plan to be blocked by the Supreme Court.

Biden had previously promised that $10,000 in federal student debt would be forgiven for everyone whose individual income was less than $125,000 or whose household earned less than $250,000. Pell Grant recipients are also eligible for up to $20,000 in federal student debt forgiveness.

However, the program has so far been paused because of the legal challenges brought forth last year. The Supreme Court had announced that they would hear the oral arguments in the case in February. The decision is not going to come out until summer.

On Friday, 128 House Republicans signed onto an amicus brief, a document with a lot of information relating to the case and advice on how it should be handled. They continued to say that the President was overstepping his authority by using the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003 (HEROES Act) to forgive student loan debt. The 25 lawmakers on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, led by chairwoman Virginia Foxx, also signed on to the brief.

There were some names that were notably missing from the signatures. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was one of the people who did not sign the brief. However, both Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Majority Whip Tom Emmer, and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan signed the brief.

