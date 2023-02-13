Biden Gaining Steam After “State of the Union” Address

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Following the State of the Union address, support for President Biden’s potential reelection run has grown a lot. The State of the Union was viewed by many to be laying the groundwork for his 2024 Presidential bid.

A new Economist-YouGov poll, from Feb.7 found an increase to 53 percent of the Democrats who wanted to see Biden seek reelection. Two weeks before the address, only 38 percent of Democrats had wanted to see Biden place a bid on the White House.

These new figures have helped even out the playing field against Biden’s Republican competitor, former President Donald Trump, who 54 percent of Republicans would like to see place another bid in the White House.

Biden has not yet made an official announcement on whether he would run for the White House again, even though both he and his administration had frequently said that he fully intends to seek reelection.

According to some reports, Biden is really now to launch his official campaign. Trump first started his own campaign one week after the 2022 midterm election.

On Tuesday, President Biden delivered his second State of the Union address in which he touted many of his legislative wins and focused on his policy priorities. Some of his comments led to shouts and heckling from the Republicans in attendance, but Biden managed to utilize those responses.

Trump released his own two-minute speech video in response to the State of the Union, in which he outlined his own policy priorities.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com