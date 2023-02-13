Biden’s Son and Brother Under Investigation

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, the House Oversight Committee Republicans made an official request for Hunter Biden and his business associate Eric Schwerin to hand in all information and records on his foreign business dealings. Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., also sent a request to James Biden, the President’s brother, for his records. These records are to be a part of the probe into the President’s family and the extent to which they have used Joe Biden’s political position in order to advance the family’s business dealings.

In a statement, Comer said that they were trying to determine whether President Biden had been compromised and whether any of the family’s business dealings could lead to threats to the country’s national security.

Comer said that the American people have the right to transparency and accountability when it comes to Biden’s family business and the way they have been using their influence. He added that the Oversight Committee would work on “exposing the waste, fraud, and abuse that has taken place at the highest levels of our government.”

All three were given until Feb. 22 to hand through the documents before the Republicans had to proceed with a subpoena. Hunter Biden’s counsel Abbe Lowell responded in a letter on the same day stating that Comer’s request had no “legitimate legislative purpose.” He added that he is willing to sit with the committee members and discuss the legislative purposes in order to determine whether Biden had in his possession any information that could help the Committee.

