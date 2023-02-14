More Classified Documents Found at Former Vice President’s Home

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In a search of former vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home, the FBI located an additional classified document. The search lasted five hours and was completely voluntary according to a released statement.

Devin O’Malley, the adviser, noted that the Department of Justice was allowed to conduct a complete, unrestricted search of the entire home. From the search discovered and removed one document with classified markings, as well as six additional pages that did not have any classification markings. These documents had not been discovered during the previous search by the vice President’s counsel.

As O’Malley stated, Pence had instructed his legal team to fully cooperate with the authorities and to be transparent throughout the search in order for this case to be concluded as swiftly as possible. He also added that the search had been completely consensual and that Pence and his legal team had both agreed to it. One member of Pence’s legal team was also present throughout the search.

According to the information so far available, the search did not only include looking for classified documents but also for any other documents that the Department of Justice might have believed to be original documents that needed to be stored by the National Archives. This could potentially be the reason why the six pages were recovered during the search.

Pence and his wife Karen Pence were visiting the West Coast during the search for the birth of their second and third grandchildren. The search was conducted only three weeks after Pence’s external counsel had discovered around a dozen classified documents in Pence’s Indiana home.

