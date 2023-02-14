Trump Ramps Up Attacks on Ron DeSantis

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump’s aggression towards Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is increasing as much of the Republican base is turning its support to DeSantis who is considered to be the strongest potential rival in a potential 2024 race.

Trump had previously attempted to give DeSantis a nickname by dubbing him “Ron DeSanctimonious,” however that nickname does not appear to have stuck. However, his list of names of DeSantis has not stopped. Last week Trump called DeSantis a “RINO Globalist,” bringing back the damning acronym for “Republican In Name Only.” On Tuesday, Trump also shared a 2021 blog post from The Hill Reporter, which showed DeSantis accompanied by several young women during his time as a high school teacher 20 years ago.

Trump’s post specifically called into question DeSantis’ conduct with the women. However, the authenticity of the photo has not yet been verified.

Trump has also criticized DeSantis for potentially going against him, even though it has been his endorsement in 2018 that had allowed DeSantis to win the gubernatorial election. Specifically, Trump said that DeSantis joining the presidential race would be an act of disloyalty.

DeSantis himself has not yet joined the presidential race, nor has he specified whether he would be placing a bid on the White House in 2024. Last week, in response to questions about Trump’s attacks, DeSantis pointed towards his extremely successful reelection run, which allowed him to be elected with a double-digit difference.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com